Tennessee AG challenging local opioid lawsuits

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Attorney General of Tennessee is going to court to stop opioid lawsuits across the state.

District Attorney Generals in several regions near us have filed lawsuits against drug companies, doctors and pill mill operators.

But AG Herbert Slatery III says those lawsuits could undermine state litigation.

Several states, including Tennessee are now negotiating penalties against opioid makers nationally.

“Because of the devastating effects this epidemic is having in Tennessee and across the country, we are pursuing a dual track: conducting multiple investigations while also exploring settlement options,” said General Slatery.

“We want a global resolution that will provide comprehensive injunctive relief as well as remediation to assist with prevention, treatment, and education efforts.”

There has been some skepticism on efforts to prosecute drug companies nationally, with Justice Department whistleblowers claiming that political pressure squashed their attempts.

“We share the District Attorneys objectives of resolving a devastating epidemic and holding those responsible accountable. But, the Office disagrees on who should represent the State and assert the State’s claims.”