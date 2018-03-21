Rev. Paul McDaniel win Civil Rights Award

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Human Rights Commission honored a Chattanooga civil rights leader at the Hamilton County Commission meeting this morning.

The Jocelyn D. Wurzburn Civil Rights Legacy Award was presented to Reverend Paul McDaniel for his half century of public service.

- Advertisement -

McDaniel, who served on the commission for 20 years, was cited for advocating for equality, social harmony and civic engagement.

Rev. McDaniel served as pastor of 2nd Missionary Baptist Church for 48 years.

He told us “This is an area of need we have, not only here in Chattanooga, but in Tennessee, and in this whole country, that we care for people, and uh, we treat people like we would want people to treat us if we were in their situation.”

Related Article: Commissioners approve West MLK Boulevard expansion

Rev. McDaniel is only the third recipient of the award.