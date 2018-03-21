NYPD spent nearly $4.6 million for Trump's NY visit during Charlottesville controversy

The New York Police Department incurred nearly $4.6 million in expenses, involving hundreds of NYPD staff, to prepare and secure the city for President Trump’s four-day visit last August, when he blamed the violence in Charlottesville on “both sides” at Trump Tower, records obtained by CBS News show.

Congress secured some additional funding for local security costs incurred by the president’s presence last year, but it’s unclear whether costs for that trip — or for others — have all been reimbursed. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neill had to lobby Congress for those additional funds, with police costs mounting rapidly to prepare and secure the bustling city for Mr. Trump’s presence. The White House did not immediately respond for a request for comment about repayment, nor did the NYPD.

The NYPD records show an extensive policing effort to keep the city running smoothly and safely, amid the additional chaos that comes with a presidential visit. On each day Mr. Trump was in town, the NYPD deployed between 128 and 1,917 detectives, captains, lieutenants, officers, sergeants and traffic enforcement officers, costing between $76,436 and $1.8 million per day. The NYPD records include both overtime and fringe benefit costs for the officers.

Mr. Trump arrived on Monday, August 14th, but preparations began before that. It was his first return to his Manhattan home since taking office.

In the past, Mr. Trump has cited concern for taxpayers as one reason why he doesn’t travel to New York City very often. Last year, he spent time in Bedminster, New Jersey, instead, and during the winter months he spends many weekends at his club Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

“Rather than causing a big disruption in N.Y.C., I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money!” Mr. Trump tweeted on May 5 of last year.

The first family’s security costs were also criticized when First Lady Melania Trump didn’t immediately move to the White House after Mr. Trump’s inauguration, choosing to stay in Trump Tower with their son, Barron, until he finished the school year. A Change.org petition demanding the first lady to move to Washington — or repay the additional costs for her security — began circulating. It eventually acquired more than 500,000 signatures.

New York City spent $24 million protecting Trump Tower from election day through inauguration, according to de Blasio’s office.