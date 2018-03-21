Facebook stock whipsaws in early trading

Facebook’s (FB) stock whipsawed in trading on Wednesday, initially falling more than one percent before bouncing back to trade in positive territory, up 1.6 percent midday at $171.

Mounting calls for greater scrutiny of the social network’s data privacy and security practices following the Cambridge Analytica scandal have been weighing on the company’s shares.

Facebook’s stock price had fallen roughly 10 percent since Monday, knocking more than $50 billion off of its market value.

U.S. stocks were up slightly in as investors awaiting the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite index were both up 0.3 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average was trading up 126 points, or 0.5 percent, at 24,853.

The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating whether Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data for as many as 50 million Facebook users violates the terms of a 2011 agreement the agency had with the social networking giant regarding third-party access to its content.

Three states — Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York — also have opened probes into the matter.

Many on Wall Street have remained optimistic on the longer term outlook for Facebook, with some even saying the recent dip is an opportunity for investors.

“FB is in the cross-hairs of many around the world, including regulators, legislators, and lawyers, and has to explain what happened with Cambridge Analytica and related policies and practices. We believe FB will make it through this difficult period, and note a 15 percent decline from last month’s high,” Scott Kessler of CFRA Research wrote in a note late Tuesday.