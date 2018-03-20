Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – March 20, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Turning cooler for the start of Spring.



Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds picking up out of the west for the afternoon.

A few snow showers possible for the mountains to the east and the plateau Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be breezy with highs in the low & middle 50s again, and morning lows in the lower 30s by the middle of the week.

More sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures will start off around freezing and climb into the mid 50s.

Temperatures climbing into the 60s by next weekend with more rain on the way.