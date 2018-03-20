Warrants: Man wanted mother’s $30K, left her on floor to die

CARY, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man has been accused of leaving his mother on their home’s floor because he knew she would probably die and that he would get access to $30,000 she had in a bank account.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports 39-year-old Eric Paul Brunner was arrested March 13 and charged with murder and elder abuse. Warrants and other information from Wake County sheriff’s deputies say 74-year-old Cynthia Brunner had fallen “more than 24 hours” before her son and caretaker reported her death Feb. 19.

- Advertisement -

Investigator J.N. Yoakum says Brunner “wanted her to die” and admitted that “he and his mother have had a tenuous relationship.”

Brunner is being held without bail and is scheduled for a court hearing April 14. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)