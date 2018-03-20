Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — live stream

President Trump is welcoming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House on Tuesday as part of Salman’s marathon U.S. tour this week. At 32 years of age, the crown prince is one of the most powerful leaders in the Middle East.

He’ll also meet separately with other U.S. officials, including the secretaries of defense, treasury and commerce, the CIA chief and Republican and Democratic congressional leaders.

During a working lunch, the two are expected to discuss the threat posed by Iran in Syria and Yemen. Salman is also joining Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt, and Michael Bell for working dinner to discuss the Middle East peace process, according to the Saudi Embassy.

He most recently sat down with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell for his first U.S. television interview on “60 Minutes” where he discussed his relations with the U.S. as well as Iran, Saudi Arabia’s chief rival in the region.