Red Bank Elementary teacher is regional finalist

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – Congratulations are in order for Red Bank Elementary teacher Samantha Eaton.

The kindergarten teacher is a regional finalist for Tennessee Teacher of the Year.

Eaton has taught at Red Bank Elementary for the last five years.

She brought STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) concept to her young students at the school.

“Leaders from across the nation have visited our little school to see the amazing things happening here because of the adventure of learning that began that day,” Eaton said.

Her students have made great progress in their reading skills.

The Teacher of the Year field will be narrowed to 9 finalists by the end of the school year and the winner will be announced next fall.

Photos: (Top) Samantha Eaton, lead forest kindergarten teacher at Red Bank Elementary

(Bottom) Ms. Eaton examines student Latravious Whetstone’s discovery