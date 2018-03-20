New framework plan for Chattanooga’s Innovation District revealed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Local non-profit reveals a new framework plan for Chattanooga’s innovation District.

Mayor Andy Berke joined the Enterprise Center organization in unveiling their plan Tuesday.

The plan is the next step in continuing and building upon the work that has been done in the community to promote and embrace innovation since the district’s inception three years ago.

“I think it’s the vision of my board and the mayor’s that we’ve got to grow the innovation economy in this community, and the way you do it is by bringing a lot of people together and sort of charting your future,” Enterprise Center President Ken Hays said.

“We’ve had the third highest wage growth in the country for a mid-sized city. This is a big piece of it not only that, but when these high wage jobs come in that also means more construction jobs, more people spending money. We want to see the entire economy grow,” Mayor Berke said.

Chattanooga’s innovation district encompasses a quarter mile radius in downtown.

This new framework plan has been in the works since last summer.

For more information on the framework plan check out: https://framework.chainnovate.com/