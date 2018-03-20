Moon River Music Festival announces lineup for Chattanooga debut

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Moon River Music Festival announced a star-laced lineup their Chattanooga debut.

The headliners include The Avett Brothers, The Head and The Heart, Judah & The Lion and Margo Price.

And, of course, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, who founded the festival.

The Festival runs September 8-9 at Coolidge Park.

General Admission VIP passes go on sale Thursday at 10AM. Prices start at $99.50 plus fees.

Founder Drew Holcomb posted this note on why he moved the festival from Memphis to Chattanooga.

In 2014, we started Moon River Music Festival to showcase my hometown, Memphis, Tennessee, in all of its underrated glory. For the last few years we have done exactly that, and brought people from all over the country to see Memphis and experience our incredible festival. We are very proud of what we have accomplished.

As we outgrew the stunning and historic Levitt Shell, we realized we had an opportunity to dream, and we have set our sights on expanding the original vision of Moon River.

I have lived in various parts of Tennessee my whole life. I’m biased, but I think its one of the greatest places in the world. In our dreaming and searching for a new home, we realized we could showcase other parts of my home state, Tennessee, and we have found the perfect place, Coolidge Park, in downtown Chattanooga.

Chattanooga is primed for a music festival like Moon River, and the city has opened its arms to us. It is the gateway to the Appalachian Mountains and one of the most beautiful cities in the region. Coolidge Park is right in the center of town, connected to one the world’s largest pedestrian bridges, Walnut Street Bridge, overlooking the Tennessee River.

We can’t wait for you to continue in this wonderful adventure with us. We will see you this Fall in Chattanooga!

-Drew Holcomb