Mocs Players Look to Impress NFL Scouts

(gomocs.com) A number of NFL teams were represented at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team’s annual Pro Day at D1 Sports Training on Tuesday. Inclement weather moved the event from Finley Stadium to D1’s indoor facility.

A dozen former Mocs took part in the usual run of drills and exercises, including All-Southern Conference standouts Lucas Webb (DB), Alejandro Bennifield (QB), Dale Warren (LB) and Josh Cardiello (OL).

Tae Davis participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, while Taylor Reynolds and Darrell Bridges won MVP honors at the Senior Scout Bowl. Reynolds, Warren and Webb also took part in the College Gridiron Showcase following the 2017 season. The rest of the group tried to grab the attention of the scouts through strong performances.

Some impressive numbers started with the bench press. Reynolds and D.J. Prather both did 22 reps, which were within the range performed at the NFL Combine by defensive linemen and edge rushers. Dy’Kari Hickey blew away the field with a 37-inch vertical. That would have been in the top 10 among the receivers at the Combine.

Richard Bagley led the group with a broad jump of 10’2″. That would have finished fifth among the running backs at the Combine. Davis ran well in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.63. That would have been a top-15 time among the linebackers at the Combine.