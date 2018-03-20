Jaguars tight end Lewis released after 12 years with team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis says he has been released after 12 seasons with the team.

Lewis told The Associated Press on Tuesday he got the news from his agent and feels “disrespected” by the timing of the move. It came a week after free agency began.

He says, “I wish they would have done it sooner. I think I deserved a little better than this.”

The Jaguars picked up an option in Lewis’ contract last month that would have paid him $3.5 million in 2018. The Jaguars also released receiver Allen Hurns on Tuesday to save another $7 million in 2018.

The 33-year-old Lewis, a first-round draft pick in 2006, had been the longest-tenured player on the team. Lewis has played in 170 games. His 375 receptions and 4,502 yards receiving both rank third in team history. His 33 receiving touchdowns are second-most in franchise history, trailing only Jimmy Smith (67).

