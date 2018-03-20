House GOP leaders hold press conference amid spending bill debate

House Republicans are holding their weekly press conference on Tuesday amid ongoing discussions between Congressional leadership and the White House over a $1.2 trillion omnibus spending bill. Lawmakers are hoping to reach a deal to pave the way for a House vote possibly on Wednesday before sending it to the Senate.

Congress needs to act by midnight Friday in order to avoid yet another government shutdown.

- Advertisement -

CBS News’ Rebecca Kaplan reports that House Republicans met Monday evening to discuss the issue with an aide describing the spending bill as “not fully cooked.”

Items that are still yet to be resolved in the package and are still open for negotiations include the president’s long-promised border wall as well as funding for a Hudson River tunnel and rail project which extends from New York to New Jersey, an effort Mr. Trump opposes.