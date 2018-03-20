Facebook under fire: The latest

The data privacy scandal engulfing Facebook (FB) continues to grow, with the Federal Trade Commission reportedly opening an investigation into the use of personal data from 50 million Facebook users.

The FTC is investigating whether revelations that data firm Cambridge Analytica harvested personal data from millions of Facebook users violates a previous order by the regulatory agency targeting Facebook, according to Bloomberg News.

Under that 2011 agreement, Facebook said it would make changes to protect its users’ privacy, including providing them with “clear and prominent notice” and asking for their “express consent” before their information would be shared beyond their privacy settings.

“We are aware of the issues that have been raised but cannot comment on whether we are investigating,” an FTC spokeswoman told CBS MoneyWatch. “We take any allegations of violations of our consent decrees very seriously as we did in 2012 in a privacy case involving Google.”

Facebook says it initially gave out the data to a researcher who claimed it would be used only for academic purposes. Facebook claims the researcher then “lied to us” and passed the content onto Cambridge Analytica. That firm then used the data to build “psychographic profiles” about voters.

Facebook shares continue slide

Facebook’s stock price fell nearly 5 percent, to $164.32, in early trading on Tuesday. That follows a decline of almost 7 percent on Monday, which shaved almost $40 billion from Facebook’s market value and which represents the biggest single-day decline in the company’s shares in four years.

Credit Suisse analysts said in a research note that negative headlines could continue to weigh on Facebook’s stock in the coming weeks, citing demands by lawmakers that CEO Mark Zuckerberg appear before Congress to address the Cambridge Analytica controversy.

Follow along with updates on Facebook’s data privacy scandal below.

