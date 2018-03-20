City Council firming up the South Broad District plan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – City council members are sharing their thoughts on plans for redeveloping the South Broad district.

According to the Chattanooga Design Studio, the project includes South Broad Street, Southside Gardens, the I-24 corridor, as well as the Howard School and South Market Districts.

It’s a comprehensive plan that will include schools, housing, and commercial entertainment.

It’s expected to take 15 years to complete.

City council member Erskine Oglesby says when it comes to projects like this, economic diversity is key.

“When you look at the housing component, we are looking at mixed income housing developments where you have a social economically diverse community and I believe that accounts for a successful inclusive housing program in any area.”

In April, the city council will be tasked with adopting a plan for the project.