“Boiling point”: California city votes to opt out of sanctuary status

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — Leaders of a small California city have given preliminary approval to a measure to exempt the city from a state law that limits cooperation between local police and federal immigration agents. Councilmembers in the Orange County city of Los Alamitos voted 4-1 Monday night in favor of an ordinance to opt out of California’s law, citing constitutional concerns. A required second vote is expected on April 16.



According to CBS Los Angeles, emotions ran high outside the Los Alamitos City Hall as the city council discussed the issue.

“We have the law of the land and that constitution says the federal government is in charge of immigration law, not the state of California,” one woman said.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Troy Edgar said police in the community 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles have not raised concerns about California’s law. But he said he complaints from residents who said the state intruded into local governance with the law and felt his small city should take a stand.



“It’s just kind of hit a boiling point for us,” Edgar said.

However, some told the city council if Los Alamitos passes the ordinance, taxpayers would be stuck with the legal expenses to fight it.

“You are subjecting the City of Los Alamitos, at taxpayers’ expense, to lawsuits,” one woman said.



Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and other immigrant advocates said the city must follow California law and will be sued if the measure passes.



“State law is not a recommendation,” said Emi MacLean, staff attorney at the National Day Laborer Organizing Network. “It is not optional. It is binding.”