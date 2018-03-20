Bama QB Tua Togovailoa Hurt on First Day of Spring Practice

So much for that quarterback battle at Alabama this spring between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa got hurt on day one. Head coach Nick Saban says Tagovailoa injured the thumb on his throwing hand. Saban added that Tagovailoa would be taken to Birmingham for evaluation, and Saban speculated that it might be awhile before Tagovailoa comes back. Tagovailoa came off the bench in the second half to lead Bama to the national title in January against Georgia.

Saban also confirmed that former Vols coach Butch Jones is now an official member of the Tide staff as an off-the-field coach. Saban said earlier that Jones has a lot of experience, and we always had a lot of respect for him when we had to play against Tennessee.