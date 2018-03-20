After Hurricane Maria, fuel requests by Walmart stores in Puerto Rico went unanswered

Days after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, requests for emergency generator fuel sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by Walmart officials so they could power their stores went unanswered and ultimately forced them to dispose of thousands of dollars’ worth of perishable food, according to a newly released letter from House Democratic investigators.

Two days after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017, a senior Walmart official and a Puerto Rican government official began communicating via email on how to best get fuel to the 46 Walmart store generators, so valuable food would not perish, according to the letter.

Several emails sent by the official received no response from FEMA, according to the letter. One of these emails even included a list sent by Walmart detailing the “top 12 stores” to “serve the largest populations” in Puerto Rico, an effort to prioritize which stores received emergency fuel first.

After five days of unsuccessful requests from the official, Puerto Rican Governor Rossello “personally intervened” with FEMA to again request emergency assistance for the grocery stores.

It is unclear how many tons of perishable meat, dairy, and producer were lost because of the lack of fuel for the generators, but the letter cites a Puerto Rican Walmart employee who said his store and several other stores were “forced to throw out…all perishable food products, as the result of a lack of emergency fuel.”

The letter also notes that local supermarkets, like Selectos Supermarket in San Juan, were forced to throw out thousands of dollars’ worth of food, too. Joeyleen Quinones, a general manager cited in the letter, said her store had to throw out meat, fruit, vegetables and dairy valued at approximately $50,000.

CBS News reported last September on the frustration of Puerto Ricans with sparse resources on the island after the hurricane. Three days after Maria struck, Mary Beth Cardenas told CBS News, “We can’t get supplies, we can’t get food.

Last month, FEMA’s use of resources was questioned when it was reported the agency signed a $156 million dollar contract for 30 million emergency meals with a one-person company. Ultimately 29 million meals were never delivered.

These new details are included in the letter sent today by House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Ranking Member Elijah E. Cummings, D-Maryland; and Rep. Stacey E. Plaskett, D-U.S. Virgin Islands requesting House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, to subpoena the Department of Homeland Security to produce documents related to the Trump Administration’s response to the hurricanes last October in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

FEMA and Walmart did not immediately return request for comment.