Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – March 19, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Severe Storms Possible For Monday Evening.



Clouds increasing this Monday morning with temperatures only dropping into the mid 50s. Mainly dry to start the week, but that will soon change.

For Monday afternoon, some showers and storms possible early before a break during the mid-afternoon that will lead to more storms for the evening, some of which could be strong and severe. All types of severe weather possible. Keep a close eye on the weather throughout the day Monday. Highs in the upper 60s t around 70.

Scattered showers will linger into Tuesday and cooler air will start moving in.

Wednesday will be breezy with highs in the low to mid 50s and morning lows in the lower 30s by the middle of next week.

More sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures will start off around freezing and climb into the mid 50s.

Temperatures climbing into the 60s by next weekend.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:47am & 7:51pm.

Typical Highs & Lows: 65 & 41.