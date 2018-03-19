Three things you need to know to prepare for severe weather

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — When severe weather strikes, you need to keep three things in mind.

First, have multiple ways to get up-to-the-minute alerts on where the storm is and if you are in danger.

Hamilton County Emergency Management will be posting updates on Twitter and Facebook straight from the Emergency Operations Center, and will not leave until the storm passes.

“We’ve done this before, for a lot of severe weather, and it’s better to be prepared than to not be prepared. We hoping for the best, but expecting the worst. We are ready and we are prepared to handle anything that comes our way,” Amy Maxwell of HCEMA said.

Also, watch the radar on our Stormteam 12 weather app, so you know where the worst of the storm is.

And finally, know where you can go to be safe, whether in your home or at a local shelter.

Bradley County has three shelters at the fire and rescue stations and one at Walker Valley High School ready to be opened if needed tonight.

“Those who have lived in Bradley County long enough remember the 73 tornadoes, the tornadoes in 2011. Those are episodes that are forever etched into our minds. So it is always in my opinion better to be safe than sorry,” said Dr. Lindsay Hathcock of Bradley County.

In Rossville, Mountain View Estates provides a storm shelter for their mobile home residents — giving Kim Palmer peace of mind on days like this.

“I hope we don’t have to come up here tonight, but if we do, it’s very reassuring to know that it’s here and available for us,” Palmer said.

Residents all across the Tennessee Valley and North Georgia can make sure they are storm ready by going to Hamiltonready.org.