The Latest: 4 injured after 2 trains collide in Kentucky

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on the train derailment (all times local):

3:30 a.m.

Four people were injured after two trains collided and derailed in, Georgetown, Kentucky.

Lexington Fire Department spokeswoman Lt. Jessica Bowman told The Associated Press early Monday morning that a call came in at 11:14 p.m. on Sunday to report the accident.

Bowman says the residents near the scene were evacuated “out an abundance of caution” because something spilled after the collision and there was a fire. She said she could not confirm what spilled but once officials determined there was no safety risk they allowed residents to return home. The fire has been extinguished.

Bowman says the identities and the condition of the four injured is not yet known.

Georgetown is 13 miles (21 kilometers) north of Lexington.

2:30 a.m.

Residents evacuated after a train derailed in neighborhood have been allowed to return home.

The train derailed in Georgetown late Sunday night, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Lexington.

The superintendent of Scott County Schools, Kevin Hub, told The Associated Press early Monday morning that there is a plan in place to have the district open schools to shelter residents in case of an emergency. He says he was called by Georgetown police and told to put the plan in motion.

WLEX-TV reported that Scott County Emergency Management Captain Robert Duncan said buses were sent to evacuate residents living in trailer parks near the scene to an elementary school.

He said the evacuation was a precaution due to a potentially hazardous material. He could not identify what the material was.

