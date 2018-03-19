Storms rolled through parts of the Tennessee Valley Monday

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Storms came rushing through parts of the Tennessee Valley.

As of 11:30 Monday night, the Dade County Emergency Management Agency had only received reports of very minimal storm damage that impacted mainly the Davis and New Home Communities.

The weather caused power outages in Dade County that affected over 200 Georgia Power customers.

Dekalb County Emergency Management Agency received a report of one tree down.

News 12 was at the Tennessee Welcome Center off I-24 in Marion County on Monday evening when a quick down pour soaked the ground.

Lightning could be seen, and thunder heard in the distance.

This was a second heavy rainfall to move through the area Monday afternoon.

Earlier, there was a quick burst of heavy rain and pea-sized hail before the weather returned to overcast skies.