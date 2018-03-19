Severe storms possible late Monday

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) — With the potential for severe weather in the area on Monday, some school districts are adjusting their plans for the day.

Walker County Schools have cancelled afterschool activities.

Marion County Schools are dismissing at 12 p.m. today (Monday, March 19).

Bledsoe County Schools have cancelled afterschool activities.


Dade County has also cancelled afterschool activities.

