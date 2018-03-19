Sen. Corker Meets the President’s pick for his next Secretary of State

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement after an hour-long meeting with Mike Pompeo, President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of state.

“Director Pompeo and I had a very good meeting today,” said Corker. “I was very impressed with him and his knowledge base and appreciated the opportunity to understand his world view. As I shared with him, our committee will move through the nomination process as expeditiously as possible.”

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee expects to hold a hearing on the Pompeo nomination in April.