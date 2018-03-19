See Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in “Judy”

Renee Zellweger is virtually unrecognizable in a new photo off the set of upcoming biopic “Judy.” Zellweger will play Judy Garland in the film, and Zellweger is already doing an impressive job embodying the singer and actress, whose big break came after she starred as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.”

In the photo, Zellweger is wearing her hair in a short brunette pixie cut and singing into a microphone as she wears an embellished, floral dress. The film will include Garland’s best-known songs, including “Over the Rainbow,” reports Deadline. Zellweger has sung before in “Chicago,” when she played Roxie Hart in 2002.

Deadline reports that the film will take place in the winter of 1968, 30 years after Garland’s turn in “The Wizard of Oz.” The movie will follow her final concerts at The Talk of the Town nightclub in London. Garland died the following June of a drug overdose.