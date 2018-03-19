Pulse Point app alerts anyone that CPR needed

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County 911 has joined with CHI Memorial and Parkridge Health System to launch Pulse Point.

That’s an app which notifies nearby C-P-R certified citizens to help render aid until first responders can arrive.

- Advertisement -

The app is free and is designed to help save lives during the crucial window of time when someone first suffers a sudden cardiac arrest.

The 911 center will send an alert through the app as they dispatch the first responders.

Anyone within a quarter mile radius of the victim, who’s CPR certified and has downloaded the app, will get the notification.

Fire Marshall William Matlock says “Early application of bystander CPR and rapid defibrillation from an AED have proven to be crucial in improving a person’s chance of surviving a sudden cardiac arrest.”

The American Heart Association encourages those interested in helping to save a life, to sign up for a C-P-R class, and then download the free Pulse Point app.