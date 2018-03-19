Organization moves forward after car crashes into building

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One of the buildings for the Forgotten Child Fund sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after someone drove through it.

The organization’s application building on East Main Street is boarded up.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga Police say the driver who crashed through it early Sunday morning was arrested for driving without a license and not having insurance.

Captain Kelly Simmons, the president of the Forgotten Child Fund estimates the damage is $70,000.

He says this won’t stop them from helping children in need during the holidays.

Related Article: Car slams into Bradley County Schools Annex Saturday

“At the end of the day when a setback like this, yesterday, it was a shock, but today we are picking up the pieces and getting the game plan moving forward. We are going to keep on continuing helping kids. That is what it is all about,” Simmons said.

Last year the organization help more than 12,000 kids. If you are interested in donating, click here.