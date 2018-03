Bennie is my female chihuahua mixed possibly with beagle, she was last seen on Baxter street in the red bank area and she has sleek black fur, drooping ears, brown fur pattern similar to a rottweiler and a distinct underbite. She is my baby and I am desperate to have her back home safe. I am offering a REWARD of $1,000 to anyone that can return her to me. She is friendly but skittish and might not come to people she doesn’t know. PLEASE HELP! (423) 779-2914 laurenxlawrence@aol.com