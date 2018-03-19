Chattanooga forms new Homlessness Council

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – For years, Chattanooga government and social groups have struggled to find ways to help the homeless.

Mayor Andy Berke, city staffers, and representatives of several agencies created a new Interagency Council on Homelessness this afternoon.

“This is a number of different organizations who are already in the homeless services community, but also businesses, and health organizations and governments who all want to see an end to this problem.”

Altogether, there are 26 groups joining up to work on the problem of homelessness.