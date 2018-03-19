Bradley Central’s Rhyne Howard Wins State Gatorade Player of the Year Award

Bradley Central guard Rhyne Howard is going to need a bigger trophy case.

She won the Class Triple-A Miss Basketball award earlier this month.

And on Monday, she won the state’s Gatorade player of the year award.

Howard averaged over 21-points and seven rebounds a game, and she was also tough on defense, averaging over five steals a contest. Howard was instrumental in leading the Bearettes to a perfect regular season record and a berth in the state semifinals. She is now a candidate for the Gatorade National player of the year honor. Howard has signed to play college basketball next season at the University of Kentucky.