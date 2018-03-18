Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – March 18, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Calmer weather Sunday, Storms return Monday.



Mostly sunny with a few clouds around on Sunday. Highs back up around 70°.

Clouds increase Sunday night and into Monday morning with mild temperatures only dropping into the mid 50s.

For Monday, some morning showers and storms possible before a break during the afternoon that could lead to more storms for the evening, some of which could be strong. Highs in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers may linger into Tuesday and cooler air will start moving in.

Wednesday will be breezy with highs in the low to mid 50s and morning lows in the lower 30s by the middle of next week.

Drier through the end of the week.