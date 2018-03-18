Reward being offered for information about vandalized campaign signs in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A reward is being offered for information about the vandalized campaign signs of John Wayne Irwin.

Irwin is running for Sheriff in Meigs County.

He says he discovered the vandalized signs Sunday morning.

You can see from the pictures that someone cut the signs in half and cut out the candidate’s face.

He posted to Facebook that “I don’t take this lightly, I take this as a threat!”

Irwin is offering a $200.00 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the vandals. Signs have also been stolen in the past and he is offering the same reward for information about the thieves.

Irwin says he does not advocate any vandalism or thefts of signs of his opponents as well.