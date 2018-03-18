One person treated after a small fire at Puckett’s in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation after a dryer caught fire at Puckett’s near the Tennessee Aquarium Sunday.
The victim was treated on scene and not transported.
The Chattanooga Fire Department is working to figure out what caused the small fire.
Details are limited at this time.
