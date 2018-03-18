Florida driver strikes 4 motorcycles, killing 1 rider

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man crashed into four motorcycles stopped along a highway, killing one rider and injuring two others.

Florida Highway Patrol reports 23-year-old Sean Marlin of Sunrise veered his pickup truck off the Florida Turnpike Saturday night and struck a group of motorcycles from Georgia. Pronounced dead at the scene was 53-year-old John Hawkins of Atlanta.

Authorities say 52-year-old Angela Richardson of Atlanta was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and 62-year-old Thomas Nunn of Smyrna, Georgia, sustained minor injuries. A fourth motorcyclist, 55-year-old Raphael Holmes of Stone Mountain, Georgia, wasn’t injured.

Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Marlin wasn’t injured in the crash.

