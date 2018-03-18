Errors hinder Mocs Softball in final game at USF Under Armour Invite

CLEARWATER, Fla. (UTC Athletics) – The Chattanooga Mocs softball team left seven runners on base and allowed five unearned runs during a 7-4 loss to LIU Brooklyn on the final day of the USF Invitational in Clearwater, Fla., Sunday morning.

Following the loss, Chattanooga concludes the non-conference tournament portion of the schedule 14-17. The Mocs went 6-5 during their spring break trip in Clearwater. LIU Brooklyn improved to 11-17 on the season.

Chattanooga scored its four runs on just six hits. The Mocs committed two errors which lead to five unearned runs. Halie Williamson finished 2-for-2 with an RBI while Alyssa Coppinger added a 2-for-2 day with a double. Ashley Conner singled with two RBI and Cameren Swafford also added a single in the loss.

After holding UTC off the scoreboard in the top of the first, LIU Brooklyn scored a pair of unearned runs in the home half on the aid of a two-out fielding error from the Mocs.

The Blackbirds would add to their lead with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the second to build a 3-0 advantage.

Chattanooga cut the deficit to a single run, 3-2, in the top of the third after Ashley Conner delivered a two-out, two-RBI single to center field with the bases loaded.

LIU Brooklyn padded their lead in the third with four runs, three of them unearned, on just one hit in the third. After walking in a run, the Mocs committed a fielding error with the bases loaded with two outs, allowing two more runs to come in. The Blackbirds added another run on a delayed steal to extend out a 7-2 lead.

Chattanooga would chip away in the fourth with two more runs. Halie Williamsondrove in a run with a two-out single before J.J. Hamill drew a bases loaded walk to bring the score to 7-4. The Mocs couldn’t put together a rally in the final frame to force extra innings.

Allison Swinford (5-7) suffered the loss as the starting pitcher. She threw 2.1 innings, allowing five hits and seven runs (two earned) while striking out three. Heidi Hall tossed 3.2 innings of scoreless relief work, surrendering just one hit while striking out a career-high four.

