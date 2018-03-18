Democrats tell Andrew McCabe they’ll offer him a job

(CBS News) — Democrats on Twitter are offering former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe jobs, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired the 49-year-old two days before he was set to retire. It’s unclear what if McCabe will get his pension, but it’s possible the pension could be protected if he is rehired by someone in the federal government.

McCabe was fired after FBI officials recommended that he do so, but Mr. Trump’s intense criticism of McCabe and the FBI during the special counsel’s Russia investigation has concerned Democrats and some Republicans. McCabe called his firing a part of the administration’s “war” on the FBI. CBS News’ Paula Reid has reported McCabe kept memos documenting his conversations with the president, and those memos are in the possession of special counsel Robert Mueller.

- Advertisement -

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, said he needs a lawyer on the House Judiciary Committee to deal “with threats to the Constitution and the rule of law in America.”

Andrew McCabe: I have the need to hire a Special Senior Staff Attorney to help me with my work on the House Judiciary Committee dealing with threats to the Constitution and the rule of law in America. You’re perfect for the job. DM me. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) March 17, 2018

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Illinois, also told McCabe to “call” if he needs a federal job.

“I am serious,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, other Democrats are calling for hearings into the White House’s criticisms of the DOJ and FBI. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called on committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to schedule an “urgent” hearing on the “politicized attacks” of the Trump administration on the DOJ and FBI.

Another Senate Judiciary Committee member, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also called for a hearing, and she wants Sessions to testify and answer for the firing of McCabe.

Jeff Sessions needs to testify immediately before the Judiciary Committee to answer questions on the firing of Andrew McCabe. He must explain the DOJ’s process and whether this is an attempt to target, punish or silence those investigating Russia and the Trump campaign. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 17, 2018

While McCabe’s party affiliation is unclear, his wife, Jill, ran as a Democrat for a state Senate seat in Virginia and received significant funding from a political action committee run by Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor and a Democratic party fundraiser.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.