Color with a Cop Event held Saturday at Northgate Mall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Coloring & Coffee with a Cop event was held at Northgate Mall Saturday.

Residents of all ages, both young and young at heart, were invited to meet and have fun coloring with officers.

Crayons and coloring sheets were provided by Dolly Parton’s Stampede and some participants brought their own coloring book.

The artwork given to officers at Coloring with a Cop will be displayed proudly in the Northgate Mall for shoppers to see.

The Chattanooga Police Department says, “The purpose of this event is for our community members to discuss public safety matters that are important to them, share ideas and ask questions of police officers. It is our hope that through open, friendly conversation we can build relationships between police officers and the community.”