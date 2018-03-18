Chattanooga Police Investigating shooting on East 49th St

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say that a man arrived at the hospital with a gun shot wound.
The 30 year old is expected to be okay.
News 12 was on scene as officers collected evidence and spoke to neighbors in the neighborhood where they were told the shooting occurred.
There is no suspect information at this time.
.@ChattanoogaPD are investigating a shooting where the victim arrived at a local hospital in a “personally owned vehicle.” The 30 yo man has non-life-threatening injury. Investigators are combing the area of 49th and hooker Rd. @wdefnews12 pic.twitter.com/JyISP4aJWj
— Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) March 18, 2018