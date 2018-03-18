Chattanooga Police Investigating shooting on East 49th St

By
Amber Worthy
-
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say that a man arrived at the hospital with a gun shot wound.

The 30 year old is expected to be okay.

- Advertisement -

News 12 was on scene as officers collected evidence and spoke to neighbors in the neighborhood where they were told the shooting occurred.

There is no suspect information at this time.

 

Related Article: Shooting on Dodson Avenue

 

You Might Also Like