Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast, March 16, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warm Weekend, Storms Monday.



Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder expected through the morning with a some sunshine possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. A few showers possible late Saturday night, mainly across southeastern Tennessee.

Back in the 70’s for Sunday with some sunshine for the afternoon before rain returns.

For Monday, scattered storms expected, some of which could be strong. Highs in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers may linger into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday will be breezy as colder air returns. Highs in the low to mid 50s and morning low in the lower 30s by the middle of next week.