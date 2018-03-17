Vols Don’t Consider Loyola-Chicago a Cinderella Team

We saw history in the NCAA tournament on Friday night.

UMBC upset Virginia becoming the first 16 seed to ever beat a number one seed in the Big Dance.

Third seeded Tennessee hopes to avoid that kind of madness Saturday as they face 11th seeded Loyola-Chicago.

After Tennessee slammed Wright State in their tournament opener, they saw Loyola-Chicago enjoy that one shining moment against Miami as Donte Ingram hit a three with less than a second to play to give the Ramblers a two point win over the Hurricanes.

Said Vols forward Admiral Schofield:”I was actually at Shake-Shack. (chuckles) Watching the shot. It was a big shot. And Ingram who hit it, I actually played against him in high school.”

Said Vols forward Grant Williams:”I was actually watching it with a couple of teammates in the hotel room. It was kind of exciting. It was March Madness. Kind of get hyped up for it.”

The Ramblers are already considered a Cinderella team, but neither Admiral Schofield or head coach Rick Barnes are buying the Cinderella story.

Said Barnes:”What they’ve lost one game since January. Win 29 games. You shoot 50 percent as a group. Five guys in double figures.”

Said Schofield:”I don’t believe in the Cinderella story. I think anybody can be beat. Like for us, I would say we were picked 13th. And the biggest thing for us was we didn’t think we were 13th. When you have that collective group believing in something bigger than yourself, I mean you can do anything.”

The Ramblers also have one of the darlings of the dance in 98-year-old nun, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who prays for the team before every game.

Reporter:”Loyola has a 98-year-old nun praying for them. How can you guys compete against that?”

Said Schofield:”Well for us that’s hard to compete with.” Added Williams:”We respect that. To have that around is something special. You love it this time of the year.”

The Vols and Ramblers tip at 6:10pm, and the game will be televised on TNT.