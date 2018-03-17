Rhea County teen facing murder charge will not be tried as an adult

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – A 16-year-old Rhea County teen charged with murder will not be tried as an adult.

Judge Sheila Calloway announced the decision, in a court order filed Friday.

The District Attorney had requested the court transfer Trinity Quinn to the adult system, but that request was denied.

Quinn was first thought to have been kidnapped by 28-year-old Daniel Clark from Dayton.

And the T.B.I. issued an amber alert for her.

However, police say Quinn was with Clark when he shot John Stevens 10 times during a robbery at a Nashville gas station last May.

They’re both facing charges in connection with the shooting.