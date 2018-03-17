Man unsuccessfully appeals dismissal of his own charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – A man whose charges of threatening an FBI agent were dismissed after being deemed incompetent has lost a surprising appeal aimed at forcing prosecutors to take him to trial.

A three-judge panel from the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that a Cleveland-based federal judge correctly ruled in October 2016 that Ronald Bergrin wasn’t competent to stand trial.

Bergrin’s attorney declined to comment.

Bergrin was charged in federal court in Cleveland in December 2014 for threatening the agent who’d led an investigation of his cousin, Paul Bergrin, a New Jersey defense attorney serving a life sentence in federal prison for conspiring to kill a government witness.

A federal prosecutor who prosecuted Ronald Bergrin’s case says Bergrin wanted a trial on the charges held in New York City.

