Jets acquire No. 3 overall draft pick from Colts

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets shook up the NFL draft on Saturday by soaring three spots to No. 3 overall in a stunning swap with the Indianapolis Colts.

- Advertisement -

The Jets acquired the third pick in a sure sign that they intend to get one of the top quarterbacks available. They sent the Colts their first-rounder – No. 6 overall – along with two second-rounders this year and a second-rounder next year to complete the massive deal.

After losing out to Minnesota in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes at the start of free agency, New York re-signed veteran Josh McCown and agreed to terms with Teddy Bridgewater, both on one-year deals. But it was believed the Jets would still focus on finding a quarterback of the future with their first-round pick.

By moving up to No. 3, New York assures itself of getting one of the top-rated quarterbacks available. USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield are all considered potential top-five selections.

General manager Mike Maccagnan has been zeroing in on the top QBs up close, attending the pro days of both Mayfield and Rosen. He also plans to attend the pro days for Darnold and Allen.

For the Colts, they now have nine picks overall and appear to be in a rebuilding phase after going 4-12 and missing the playoffs for the third straight year. Getting extra picks from the Jets will surely help, giving Indianapolis four selections in the top 50 in this year’s draft.

Questions still surround the status of quarterback Andrew Luck’s surgically repaired right shoulder, leading rusher Frank Gore is a free agent and Indianapolis still needs to fix a leaky offensive line. The Colts need improvements on defense after finishing 30th overall and 31st in sacks.

The Colts had also done very little in free agency – until Saturday. They signed backup defensive end Denico Autry from Oakland and already have lost two other key players: receiver Donte Moncrief, an occasional starter, and emerging cornerback Rashaan Melvin.

—

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

—

For more NFL coverage: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL