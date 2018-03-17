Free Brake Light Clinic held Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Volunteers are repairing brake lights for free Saturday, March 17, 2018, from 11 am – 4 pm at the Autozone parking lot on 2021 E. 3rd Street.

The event is sponsored by The Scenic City Angel program of Metropolitan Ministries.

They are doing this so that “citizens can avoid police stops that can result in expensive tickets, court appearances, and loss of reliable transportation.”

The supplies are free, and there will be trained technicians to install the brake lights.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide this community service and appreciate Autozone’s partnership and support,” says Rebecca Whelchel, Executive Director of Metropolitan Ministries.

They say they are especially thankful for Dredrick Brown and Brittany Gillespe, managers of Autozone on E. 3rd St., for collaborating with us on this event.

The event is free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary.