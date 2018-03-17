Fired FBI deputy director kept memos of his conversations with Trump

Fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe kept memos of his conversations with President Trump and what happened during the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, CBS News’ Paula Reid reports. Reid reports that there should be copies within FBI files.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe late Friday night at the recommendation of FBI officials, to the applause of Mr. Trump. McCabe was fired less than two days before he could retire on Sunday. McCabe has called his dismissal a part of what he said was a “war” on the FBI.

Comey also kept memos from his conversations with Mr. Trump. A federal judge has ruled that those memos should remain secret for now.

Shortly after McCabe’s firing, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, called on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to “end” the Russia probe.

“I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier,” Dowd wrote to CBS News.

“Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations,” he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.