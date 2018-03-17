Alabama Senate wants to permanently stay in daylight savings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers are advocating to keep daylight saving time and stop changing clocks.

The Senate approved a resolution Thursday by Republican Sen. Rusty Glover to “forever put an end to the deadly, energy-wasting, productivity-killing, twice-yearly changing of time.” It was co-sponsored by 24 of 35 members and moves to the House for a final vote.

Daylight savings was pitched as a way to save fuel during World War I, but some critics argue it’s a ploy to get citizens to shop more. The resolution said research shows staying in daylight savings could reduce car accidents, heart attacks and childhood obesity by increasing sunlight after school.

Arizona, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico don’t change their clocks. Florida lawmakers voted in favor this year, but it would take Congressional approval to become law.

