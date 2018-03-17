5-year-old hit by car on South Beech Street

By
Christina Reuille
-
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police responded to South Beech Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on reports of a pedestrian struck.

 Police on the scene tell News 12 a 5-year-old boy was hit and taken to a local hospital. Police say he is in stable condition.

Chattanooga Police have closed South Beech Street between 18th and 19th Avenues while they investigate.

News 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.

