5-year-old hit by car on South Beech Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police responded to South Beech Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police are looking for an orangish-red Dodge Challenger. Two black males were in the car. Anyone with information should call Chattanooga Police. — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) March 17, 2018

Police on the scene tell News 12 a 5-year-old boy was hit and taken to a local hospital. Police say he is in stable condition.

Police have closed off a section of Beech St. near 18 and 19th avenues after a predestrian was struck. pic.twitter.com/wseXy5VhWi — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) March 17, 2018

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga Police have closed South Beech Street between 18th and 19th Avenues while they investigate.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK UPDATE: A 5-year-old boy was hit on the 1800 block of Beech Street. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) March 17, 2018

News 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.