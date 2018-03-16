Wienermobile celebrates St. Patrick’s weekend in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We dare you to get through this story without humming a familiar tune!

Here we go!

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making the rounds in the tri-state area.

It was at Wal-mart on Gunbarrel Road today and scores of people dropped by to get a close-up look at one of the more bizarre vehicles on the road.

And many stopped to sing the Oscar Mayer wiener song.

Others just talked.

Alexandra Klar, who is a Hotdogger for the Wienermobile, told us “Not just kids. It’s everyone ages 8 from 80, we see them all. Everyone’s really excited because it brings back so many memories and it creates those memories too, because it’s not every day you get to see a gigantic hot dog on wheels!”

The Wienermobile will be at the St. Chatty’s day Parade on the Parkway and at Ft. Oglethorpe Walmart on Sunday.