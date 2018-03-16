White House holds press briefing amid likely staff shake-ups — live updates

Last Updated Mar 16, 2018 2:39 PM EDT
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders takes the podium Friday afternoon, amid more expected White House staff shakeups. Sanders said White House chief of staff John Kelly met with some staffers Friday morning and reassured them there are no staff changes at this time.
But congressional administration sources have told CBS News’ chief White House correspondent Major Garrett that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is very likely to lose his job, and Kelly himself could also be on his way out soon.
Sanders has insisted that there are no personnel changes on the National Security Council, tweeting this Thursday night:
How to watch today’s White House press briefing live:
Date: Friday, March 15, 2018
Time: 2 p.m.
Who: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and White House legislative affairs director Marc Short
Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Staff changes? This topic is inevitable, with multiple reports citing sources who say McMaster is on his way out, and Kelly might be soon, too.
- Stormy Daniels: A lawyer for Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who is suing Mr. Trump and Mr. Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, says someone has made physical threats against her.
- North Korea: President Trump, in a Friday call with South Korea’s president, reiterated his commitment to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of May. There’s a lot left to be done before then — like finding a place and time for the meeting.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.