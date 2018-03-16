White House holds press briefing amid likely staff shake-ups — live updates

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders takes the podium Friday afternoon, amid more expected White House staff shakeups. Sanders said White House chief of staff John Kelly met with some staffers Friday morning and reassured them there are no staff changes at this time.

But congressional administration sources have told CBS News’ chief White House correspondent Major Garrett that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is very likely to lose his job, and Kelly himself could also be on his way out soon.

Sanders has insisted that there are no personnel changes on the National Security Council, tweeting this Thursday night:

Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster – contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 16, 2018

How to watch today’s White House press briefing live:

Date: Friday, March 15, 2018

Time: 2 p.m.

Who: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and White House legislative affairs director Marc Short

Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above

