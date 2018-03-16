Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast, March 16, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Warm & Partly Wet Weekend, & Another Cool-Down Next Week!



We’ll start the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend on a nice note – sunshine early & warmer temperatures.

Increasing clouds for Friday afternoon, mainly dry, with a very late shower possible and highs nearing 70°.

A few passing showers likely early Saturday, ending before noon, and otherwise cloudy. It’ll be even warmer with highs in the low 70’s. A few more showers and possibly a rumble of thunder late Saturday night. Back in the 70’s for Sunday with a few peeks of sunshine possible for the afternoon before rain returns later Sunday night into the first half of Monday.

Scattered showers may linger into Tuesday. Then cooler air returns. Highs in the low to mid 50s and morning low in the lower 30s by the middle of next week.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:50am & 7:49pm

Normal High & Low: 63 & 41.